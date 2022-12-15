Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of YKLTY opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

