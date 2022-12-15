Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of YKLTY opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
