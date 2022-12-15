Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,201,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 1,537,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRDEF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wereldhave from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wereldhave from €13.75 ($14.47) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

WRDEF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Wereldhave has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

