Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

WRDLY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.