Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

WRDLY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

