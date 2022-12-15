XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

XP Power Price Performance

Shares of XP Power stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. XP Power has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

Get XP Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPPLF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,080 ($25.52) to GBX 2,430 ($29.81) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 1,890 ($23.19) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.