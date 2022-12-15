Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Grows By 21.6%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $5.81.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.