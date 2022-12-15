Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Grows By 21.6%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $5.81.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.