Short Interest in Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Decreases By 21.1%

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 946,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Veris Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Veris Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Veris Gold

Veris Gold Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper properties. Its principal assets include the Jerritt Canyon gold mine located in Elko, Nevada; and the Ketza River property located in the Yukon Territory in Canada.

