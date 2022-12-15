Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

