JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after purchasing an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after purchasing an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

