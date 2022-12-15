Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at $49,857,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $541,994.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,465 shares of company stock worth $1,690,699 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $13,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $6,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.