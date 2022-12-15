Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of WIX opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wix.com by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

