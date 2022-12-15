Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.
Wix.com Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of WIX opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.