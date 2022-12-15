Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

XMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,950.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,500 shares of company stock worth $9,648,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 832.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

