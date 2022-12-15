Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

