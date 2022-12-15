Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,050 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,050 ($49.69) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.60).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,268 ($40.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £73.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,334.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,399.47. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,670 ($32.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

