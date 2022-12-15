Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €123.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €123.00 ($129.47) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Symrise Stock Performance

SY1 stock opened at €107.10 ($112.74) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €104.36 and its 200 day moving average is €105.03. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

