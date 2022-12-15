Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($100.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($82.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

