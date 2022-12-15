Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($61.34) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($68.46) to GBX 5,450 ($66.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($73.49) to GBX 5,900 ($72.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,323.85 ($65.32).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,622 ($68.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,173.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,053.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.35), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($339,276.70).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

