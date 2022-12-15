Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($47.37) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($53.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($48.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €38.91 ($40.95) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.36.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.