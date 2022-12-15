Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.14 ($19.09) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.85.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

