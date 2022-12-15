JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 2,730 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.49) price target on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.59) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.70) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($34.17) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,615.57 ($32.09).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($28.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £44.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,288.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,277.64. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Relx

Relx Company Profile

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($27.04) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($54,079.25).

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

