Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €103.78 ($109.24) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.44 and a 200 day moving average of €92.00. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 52 week high of €125.40 ($132.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

