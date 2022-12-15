SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €110.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($115.79) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP opened at €103.78 ($109.24) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €98.44 and a 200-day moving average of €92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a twelve month high of €125.40 ($132.00).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

