Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PUM opened at €54.62 ($57.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.36. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.48) and a fifty-two week high of €109.25 ($115.00).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

