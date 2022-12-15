Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €350.00 ($368.42) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($368.42) to €355.00 ($373.68) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($382.11) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 28th.

LIN opened at €323.40 ($340.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €307.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €293.83. Linde has a 1 year low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a 1 year high of €334.70 ($352.32).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

