Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA opened at €8.09 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a one year high of €8.07 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.45.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

