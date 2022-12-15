Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €47.23 ($49.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($39.89) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($72.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is €46.69 and its 200-day moving average is €44.79.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

