BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €67.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($70.53) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €53.51 ($56.33) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($72.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.05.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

