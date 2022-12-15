Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €32.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.21) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($49.89) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

