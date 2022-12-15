Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €113.00 ($118.95) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.51. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a one year high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

