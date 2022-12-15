Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($124.21) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Vinci Trading Down 2.0 %

EPA DG opened at €95.48 ($100.51) on Tuesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($93.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.70.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

