Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN opened at €49.73 ($52.35) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($75.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.44.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

