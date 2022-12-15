The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €68.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.60 ($44.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 52 week high of €103.65 ($109.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

