Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($38.42) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

COP stock opened at €38.72 ($40.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.37. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €30.56 ($32.17) and a 12 month high of €73.15 ($77.00).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

