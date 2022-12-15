Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Safran stock opened at €118.16 ($124.38) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($97.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.13.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.