STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.42) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.23 ($39.18) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.56.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

