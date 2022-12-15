Novonix Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVX)

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novonix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year.

Shares of NVX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Novonix has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter worth $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

