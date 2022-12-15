Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Jozsef Varadi Sells 82,234 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.59), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,433,424.22).

Wizz Air Stock Down 7.7 %

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,224 ($27.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,895 ($60.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,934.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,036.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($31.28) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.95) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055.50 ($37.49).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

