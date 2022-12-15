Kenton Jarvis Acquires 39 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($180.86).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 40 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($186.97).
- On Monday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 50 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £149 ($182.80).
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 363.10 ($4.45) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
