Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,856 ($84.11) per share, with a total value of £137.12 ($168.22).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,016 ($86.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,759.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,746.78. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($71.92) and a 12 month high of £104.45 ($128.14).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

