Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.45 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.45 ($1.53) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AF stock opened at €1.26 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €1.34 and its 200 day moving average is €1.37. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.42).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

