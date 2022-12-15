Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Raised to €30.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.50 ($30.00) to €30.50 ($32.11) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.