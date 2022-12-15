Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target Cut to €2.90

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.79) to €2.00 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

AANNF stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.