Intchains Group Ltd. (ICG) Plans to Raise $29 Million in December 19th IPO

Intchains Group Ltd. (ICG) plans to raise $29 million in an IPO on the week of December 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,600,000 shares at $7.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Intchains Group Ltd. generated $99.1 million in revenue and $70.6 million in net income. Intchains Group Ltd. has a market-cap of $499.2 million.

Maxim Group acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Intchains Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We utilize a fabless business model and specialize in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. We have established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure our product quality and stable production output. Our products consist of high-performance ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency as well as ancillary software and hardware, which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. We have built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” Platform, which allows us to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. We design our ASIC chips in-house, which enables us to leverage proprietary silicon data to deliver products reflecting the latest technological developments ahead of our competitors. As of Dec. 31, 2021, we had completed a total of seven tape-outs using our “Xihe” Platform for 22nm ASIC chips, achieving a 100% success rate for all our tape-outs. Our strong commitment to advanced research and development enables us to innovate continuously and create ASIC chips with superior performance to power ratio at reasonable cost. According to Frost & Sullivan, we have a leading market share in ASIC chips designed for several key blockchain algorithms including Blake2bsha3, sha512MD160, Cryptonight V4, Eaglesong and Blake2s, in terms of the accumulative computing power sold for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021. We will continue to devote significant resources to design and tailor our ASIC chips for use in high-technology applications. **Note: For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Intchains reported total revenue of $99.1 million and net income of $70.6 million. (Note: Intchains Group Limited disclosed the terms for its IPO – 3.575 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $7.00 to $9.00 to raise $28.6 million – in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 2, 2022. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Intchains Group Limited filed its F-1 (prospectus) on June 22, 2022; this followed the company’s filing of confidential IPO paperwork on Jan. 18, 2022.) “.

Intchains Group Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 64 employees. The company is located at c/o 9/F, A Block, No.333 Haiyang No.1 Road, Lingang Science and Technology Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, 201306, the People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 021 58961080 or on the web at http://www.intchains.com/.

