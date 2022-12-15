JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.97. 6,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 410,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Specifically, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,434. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

JFrog Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in JFrog by 6.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in JFrog by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.