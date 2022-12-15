Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 8.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 8,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 487,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DSGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 209,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

