Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 8.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.07. 66,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 679,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

