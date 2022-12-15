M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $153.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $145.84 and last traded at $146.24. Approximately 29,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,291,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.54.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.86.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in M&T Bank by 211.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.