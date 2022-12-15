DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.37 and last traded at $116.43. 22,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,014,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Specifically, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

