Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 472,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,731,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,742.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,742.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,256,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,305. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

