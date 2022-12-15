Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 871,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 24,220,748 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ambev

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after buying an additional 4,661,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

