Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 6181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.81.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.